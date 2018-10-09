Columbia Police collect 26 pallets worth of supplies for victims of Hurricane Florence

Josh Berry,

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department has provided major relief for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Tuesday (10/9), Harvest Hope Food Bank picked up 26 pallets of food, water and supplies from the Columbia Police Department to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Florence.

All of the items were donated by community members during a statewide disaster relief drive hosted by “Serve and Connect.”

Categories: Local News, News, State
Tags:
Share

Related

Biden backs Democratic candidate for State Treasur...
Deadly Garners Ferry Road shooting suspect arreste...
President Trump honors fallen SC officer laid to r...
ABC Columbia News Update

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android