Columbia Police collect 26 pallets worth of supplies for victims of Hurricane Florence

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – The Columbia Police Department has provided major relief for victims of Hurricane Florence.

Tuesday (10/9), Harvest Hope Food Bank picked up 26 pallets of food, water and supplies from the Columbia Police Department to help with relief efforts following Hurricane Florence.

All of the items were donated by community members during a statewide disaster relief drive hosted by “Serve and Connect.”