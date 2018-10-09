SCEMD Preparing for Hurricane Michael

Kenneil Mitchell,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – With Hurricane Michael gaining strength as it heads towards the U.S. coast, SCEMD officials urge you to download their mobile app.

Weather Channel officials say Hurricane Michael will threaten the northeastern Gulf Coast by Wednesday.

Officials also say Michael could potentially be a Category 3 hurricane.

South Carolina Emergency Management Division officials say a tropical storm watch is in effect for many SC counties.

To download the mobile app, please visit scemd.org.

