Haley leaving post as Trump’s ambassador to the UN at end of this year



New York, NY (WOLO)– UN Ambassador Nikki Haley announced her resignation Tuesday morning.

The former South Carolina Governor has yet to comment on her decision.

In a tweet, White House press secretary says, President Trump and Ambassador Haley are scheduled to meet at the White House.

Haley was named UN ambassador at the beginning of the Trump administration in 2016.

