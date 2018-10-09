Oliver Gospel Thanksgiving donations

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — It may not feel like it outside but Thanksgiving will be here before you know it.

With that in mind, The Oliver Gospel Mission is asking for donations to make Thanksgiving meals possible for families in need right here in our area.

The mission is asking for donations, of frozen turkeys, stuffing mix, boxed mac and cheese, canned cranberry sauce, frozen pumpkin pies, and new international versions of the new testament.

The deadline to donate is November 9th.