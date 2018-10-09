SC State Fair monitors Hurricane Michael

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Officials with the South Carolina State Fair say they are not going to let Hurricane Michael rain on their parade, and plan to open Wednesday October 10th as planned.

While fair officials say they are closely monitoring the tropical system in the Gulf as of right now (Tuesday October 9th) all planned activities and events will go on as scheduled. Decisions to make changes will be adjusted as needed and assessed on a daily basis.

State Fair Manager Nancy Smith issued a statement saying in part” Our number 1 priority remains safety and any decisions about scheduling will be determined by what is in the best interest of our patrons…right now we are looking forward to our Wednesday opening.”

If any changes are made to the SC State Fair scheduling, officials say they will post them on their website at http://www.scstatefair.org