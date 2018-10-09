Taylor Swift makes first political statement, surge in voter registration

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Taylor Swift is known for her music, but this year the star did something she has never done before.

On Sunday night, the singer took to Instagram to make a political statement and endorse political candidates in her home state of Tennessee.

“In the past I’ve been reluctant to publicly voice my political opinions,” Swift’s post reads “But due to several events in my life and in the world in the past two years, I feel very differently about that now.”

In the post, Swift gave support to two Democrats running for Congress in Tennessee.

She also encouraged her 112 million Instagram followers to register to vote. “Please, please educate yourself on the candidates running in your state and vote based on who most closely represents your values.” Swift posts.

According to Buzz Feed, vote.org reported a significant increase in voter registration since Swift’s Instagram post Sunday.