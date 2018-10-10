City leaders urge residents to prepare for Michael

Columbia, SC (WOLO) —- Wednesday afternoon the City of Columbia updated its response to Hurricane

Michael.

City leaders are urging people to avoid flood prone areas like five points and the intersection of Main and Whaley streets. They’re also urging you to make sure any drains near your home are free of debris to allow water to flow without obstructions.

Mayor Steve Benjamin says the City and County are working closely together to ensure everyone stays safety.

On several twitter posts you can see City leaders, including Columbia Fire and Columbia Police sitting together closely monitoring Hurricane Michael’s path.

Chief Holbrook, @ColaFire

Chief Jenkins & @CityofColumbia personnel are tracking #HurricaneMichael as it sets his eye on SC after Florida. The fast-moving storm is predicted to dump significant rainfall early Thursday a.m. & strong winds locally. pic.twitter.com/TKbg0v1Gl1 — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 10, 2018

Officials also want drivers who have to be out on the roads to adhere to road closures. DO NOT drive around barriers or cones placed on the road they are put out for a reason. And as always, officials ask you to remember the adage ” turn around, don’t drown”. Below is a list of flood prone streets provided by the City of Columbia twitter page.

Drivers please use caution when driving during severe weather. Click the following link to see a list of streets and intersections to avoid during heavy rain events. https://t.co/SL3ScwVYXv pic.twitter.com/kUoEIsNtrH — City of Columbia (@CityofColumbia) October 10, 2018