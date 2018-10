Hurricane Michael on a path of destruction

Panama City, Fl. (WOLO) — Hurricane Michael made landfall along the Florida panhandle Wednesday afternoon as a top category 4 storm, the first of its kind to hit that area in recorded history.

The storm barreling into Mexico Beach, Florida with 155 mile per hour winds and is now threatening the coast with a storm surge of up to 14 feet.

ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in Panama City Beach, Florida with the latest as “monster” Michael closes in on South Carolina.