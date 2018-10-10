Kanye set to visit the White House

Washington, DC (WOLO) —- Kanye West will meet with the President at the White House this week.

According to the White House Press Secretary, West will have lunch with President Donald Trump Thursday.

He will also meet with the President’s Son-in-law, Jared Kushner.

They will discuss several issues including prison reform and preventing gang violence.

This visit comes after west wore a Make America great again hat on Saturday Night Live.

West then gave a speech defending the President during the closing credits.