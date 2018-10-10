SC State Fair closing Thursday as Michael approaches

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina State Fair announced that it will close Thursday Oct. 11 as Hurricane Michael reaches the Midlands.

State Fair manager, Nancy Smith said “It’s unfortunate that we have to miss a day, but that’s the nature of our industry, and safety is always our first consideration.”

The Fair will resume regular operations on Friday Oct. 12 and run through Sunday Oct. 21.

