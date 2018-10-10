SC State Fair closing Thursday as Michael approaches

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – The South Carolina State Fair announced that it will close Thursday Oct. 11 as Hurricane Michael reaches the Midlands.

The @SCStateFair just announced that it will close Thursday because of the impacts of #HurricaneMichael "given the unpredictable nature of the storm.” Will resume Friday. #SCnews — Josh Berry (@_joshberry) October 10, 2018

State Fair manager, Nancy Smith said “It’s unfortunate that we have to miss a day, but that’s the nature of our industry, and safety is always our first consideration.”

The Fair will resume regular operations on Friday Oct. 12 and run through Sunday Oct. 21.