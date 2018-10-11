Hurricane Michael leaves Panama City Beach Florida in ruins

Rochelle Dean,

Panama City Beach, Fl (WOLO) — Hurricane Michael has come and gone, but it didn’t go without leaving it’s mark on the Florida Panhandle.

Hurricane Michael which has been dubbed a “monster storm” is now officially the third most powerful hurricane to hit the United States and is being blamed for killing six people and knocking out power to nearly a million others. The Category 4 hurricane struck the resort city with a vengeance, making landfall in excess of 155 miles per hour.

The storm toppled trees and ripped buildings off of their foundation leaving the area devastated.  Florida Governor Rick Scott says  Hurricane Michael is ” the worst storm” the area has ever seen.  ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in Panama City Beach Florida and shows us the latest where just starting to get underway.

Categories: Digital Exclusives and Features, National News, News
Tags: , , , ,
Share

Related

Trending: Deadly, historic Michael hits Florida, G...
Homes evacuated due to rising floodwaters followin...
Forecast timeline for Hurricane Michael
SC EMD: Storm Safety precautions for residents dur...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android