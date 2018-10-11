Hurricane Michael leaves Panama City Beach Florida in ruins

Panama City Beach, Fl (WOLO) — Hurricane Michael has come and gone, but it didn’t go without leaving it’s mark on the Florida Panhandle.

Hurricane Michael which has been dubbed a “monster storm” is now officially the third most powerful hurricane to hit the United States and is being blamed for killing six people and knocking out power to nearly a million others. The Category 4 hurricane struck the resort city with a vengeance, making landfall in excess of 155 miles per hour.

The storm toppled trees and ripped buildings off of their foundation leaving the area devastated. Florida Governor Rick Scott says Hurricane Michael is ” the worst storm” the area has ever seen. ABC’s Elizabeth Hur is in Panama City Beach Florida and shows us the latest where just starting to get underway.