Michael Scarnecchia defends Jake Bentley’s performances this season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — This week, Will Muschamp announced Jake Bentley as the starter for this Saturday’s game against No. 22 Texas A&M (if he’s healthy after a knee sprain sidelined him against Missouri). Backup Michael Scarnecchia was brilliant in Carolina’s 37-35 win, which caused a little more talk about a “quarterback competition”.

Bentley has thrown seven touchdowns and six interceptions this year, but five of those picks came against Georgia (2) and Kentucky (3), the two top defenses in the SEC, respectively.

Scarnecchia went to bat for Bentley this week, defending the starting quarterback. “Sometimes, things just don’t go your way.”

The Gamecocks host the Aggies at 3:30 p.m. Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.