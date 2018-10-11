Parents arrested after police find them asleep in car, toddlers playing in parking lot

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Springdale Police Department says two adults are in their custody after they were discovered passed out in their car while their toddlers played unsupervised in the parking lot.

According to the Police Department, officers responded to a call from a concerned citizen who reported seeing the two sleep inside a car parked at the Raceway Gas Station Parking lot along Airport Boulevard, while their two children slept in the back and two other toddlers ran around in the parking lot.

Authorities later determined one adult was intoxicated while the other was on illegal narcotics. Police say they searched the vehicle and found marijuana, heroin, an unidentified white powdery substance, believed to be cocaine and an open can of alcohol.

All four of the children have since been placed in the custody of The Department of Social Services, while both adults were arrested and charged with various charges including unlawful conduct toward children, possession of heroin, possession of marijuana, and having an open container in their vehicle. Officials say the two adults are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center. Additional charges are pending the outcome of an ongoing investigation.