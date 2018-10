South Carolina Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Care Remains Open

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Officials from the South Carolina Veterinary Specialists & Emergency Care facility say they are still open today.

The facility, located at 3924 Fernandina Rd. in Columbia, is open for veterinary emergencies during Tropical Storm Michael.

Officials say they have a backup generator and will remain open and treating patients throughout the duration.

For more information, please visit scvsec.com.