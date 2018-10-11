Tips for filing an insurance claim after severe storm damage
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you have damage from the Tropical Storm Michael, or any weather event for that matter, here are a few tips to make the insurance filing claim easier:
- The earlier you file your claim the better.
- If you need to, it is okay to make temporary repairs to make your home livable while you wait on your claim to be filled.
- Ask questions like: is the damage covered and how long it will take to fill the claim?
- Do not forget to write down your claim number.
- Be prepared to accurately describe the damage to your insurer.
- Make sure you photograph any damage.