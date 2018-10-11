Tips for filing an insurance claim after severe storm damage

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – If you have damage from the Tropical Storm Michael, or any weather event for that matter, here are a few tips to make the insurance filing claim easier:

The earlier you file your claim the better.

If you need to, it is okay to make temporary repairs to make your home livable while you wait on your claim to be filled.

Ask questions like: is the damage covered and how long it will take to fill the claim?

Do not forget to write down your claim number.

Be prepared to accurately describe the damage to your insurer.

Make sure you photograph any damage.