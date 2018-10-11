Transitions 7th Annual Event is Thursday night

Tyler Ryan learns about Transitions Reconstructing Home Art Show

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO) – For the 7th year, Transitions Homeless Center is celebrating an evening of art supporting the mission of the Center on Thursday evening. According to Craig Curry, the event will be held Thursday evening, starting at 6:00 PM at The Venue on Main.

The event includes a silent auction, and ABC Columbia’s Tyler Ryan will host a live auction of original art created by members of the program.

You can learn more about Transitions and the event HERE.