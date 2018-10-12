Report: fish off SC coast have elevated levels of banned human made chemical

CHARLESTON, SC (WOLO) – A new study shows fish caught off of the South Carolina coast show high levels of a chemical compound that at one time was used in consumer products.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the MUSC study found elevated levels of PCB’s, a class of human-made compounds that were common in consumer products and industrial applications before being banned in 1979. PCB stands for polychlorinated biphenyls.

The fish tested were from the Charleston Harbor and Ashley and Cooper Rivers.

DHEC says the fish can be eaten safely but they are reviewing the findings.