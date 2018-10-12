Richland Northeast QB is recovering from heart attack

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Northeast Football’s Twitter account confirmed that their quarterback, Josh Boyd had a heart attack on Wednesday.

As you may know, our QB Josh Boyd had a heart attack yesterday morning and spent last night at Palmetto Richland. Happy to report that he has made it to MUSC in Charleston and will have surgery tomorrow. He has been awake and talking. Please continue to keep him in your prayers. — Northeast Football (@RNE_Football) October 11, 2018

RNE Athletic Director, Gary Fulmer, said that Boyd is a junior on both the football and basketball team. The Varsity Football team will honor the team captain at Friday night’s game at South Pointe.

Boyd is being treated at MUSC in Charleston.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Boyd’s medical expenses.