Richland Northeast QB is recovering from heart attack

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Richland Northeast Football’s Twitter account confirmed that their quarterback, Josh Boyd had a heart attack on Wednesday.

RNE Athletic Director, Gary Fulmer, said that Boyd is a junior on both the football and basketball team. The Varsity Football team will honor the team captain at Friday night’s game at South Pointe.

Boyd is being treated at MUSC in Charleston.

A GoFundMe has been set up for Boyd’s medical expenses.

