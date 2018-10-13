Bentley dealing with boos, WRs expect to be better

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Jake Bentley added on to his SEC lead in interceptions, despite playing in only his fifth game of the season, a 26-23 loss to No. 22 Texas A&M Saturday.

The junior QB did rally Carolina back to tie the Aggies with a 16-0 run in the third quarter, but didn’t get help at times from his starting wide receivers, as Deebo Samuel, Bryan Edwards, and Shi Smith all had key dropped passes that could have led to big plays.

The Gamecocks head to their bye with a 3-3 record. They host Tennessee October 27.