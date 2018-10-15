Clemson-FSU gets a noon start time

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Dabo Swinney will face Willie Taggart for the first time when Clemson and Florida State will face off Saturday October 27 at noon in Tallahassee.

The game will either air on ABC Columbia or ESPN. That decision will be announced following the slate of games taking place October 20, according to the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Thursday, October 25

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech, 7:30 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Friday, October 26

Miami at Boston College, 7 p.m. on ESPN (previously announced)

Saturday, October 27

Clemson at Florida State, Noon, ABC or ESPN – network designation after the games of Oct. 20

Wake Forest at Louisville, Noon, RSN

North Carolina at Virginia, 12:20 p.m., Raycom Sports

Duke at Pitt, 3:30 p.m., RSN

NC State at Syracuse – ESPN has exercised a six-day hold. Game time and network designation will be decided after the games of Oct. 20.

The ACC contributed to this article.