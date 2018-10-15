Kickoff announced for Carolina-Tennessee

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – When the Gamecocks return from their off week, they will host Tennessee in their first home night game of 2018, kicking off against the Volunteers at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 27.

The game will air on the SEC Network.

This will mark the 37th gridiron meeting between the Gamecocks and Volunteers in a series that dates back to 1903. Tennessee leads the all-time series, 25-9-2, including a 9-6-2 mark in Columbia. The teams have met every year since Carolina joined the SEC for the 1992 season, with the Volunteers winning 18 of the 26 meetings as conference rivals.

The Gamecocks defeated Tennessee just three times in a 105-year period from 1903-2007, but have won six times in the last 10 contests from 2008-2017. Each of the last six contests has been decided by six points or less, with Carolina outscoring the Vols by a 164-160 margin during that six-game stretch. The Gamecocks were 15-9 winners in Knoxville last season.

The Gamecocks (3-3, 2-3 SEC) are enjoying their scheduled bye week this week. Tennessee (3-3, 1-2 SEC) is coming off a win at Auburn and hosts No. 1 Alabama on Saturday.

Here is the SEC television schedule for Saturday, Oct. 27:

Vanderbilt at Arkansas, Noon, SEC Network

Georgia vs. Florida (in Jacksonville), 3:30 pm, CBS

Kentucky at Missouri, 4 pm, SEC Network

Texas A&M at Mississippi State, 7 pm, ESPN

Tennessee at South Carolina, 7:30 pm, SEC Network

Gamecocks Athletics contributed to this article.