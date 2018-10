Ways to help with Hurricane Michael relief

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Hurricane Michael is one of the worsts storms to make landfall in the United States. If you are interested in helping victims of the storm, here are a few links to organizations and their ways to help.

United Way donations.

Red Cross donations.

GoFundMe has a centralized location for verified campaigns here.

Harvest Hope Food Bank is also accepting donations to help.