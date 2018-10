Back from bye, Clemson clashes with NC State for first in Atlantic

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Following their open week, Dabo Swinney looks ahead to No. 3 Clemson’s contest with one of the only other fellow undefeated teams in Division I FBS, No. 16 NC State.

The Tigers and Wolfpack face off for first place in the Atlantic Division Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Memorial Stadium. Clemson’s won the last six meetings, but have only taken the last two by seven points each time.