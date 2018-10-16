Columbia Mayor to host annual Campaign Against Breast Cancer Breakfast

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will once again host the Annual Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast this fall.

It will take place from 6-9 a.m. on Friday, November 2, 2018 in the parking lot of City Hall, 1737 Main St.

Below is information about the event, provided by the City of Columbia.

WHO: Mayor Steve Benjamin, City Staff & Officials, Palmetto Health Foundation and Local Volunteers

WHAT: Mayor’s Campaign Against Breast Cancer Isabel Law Breakfast

WHERE: City Hall Parking Lot, 1737 Main St.

WHEN: Friday, November 2 from 6 – 9 a.m.

COST: Tickets are $7

Tickets are available the day of the event or in advance at any of the following locations:

City Hall – 1737 Main St.

Fire Department Headquarters – 1800 Laurel St.

Police Department – #1 Justice Square

Public Works – 2910 Colonial Drive

Washington Square Payment Center – 1136 Washington St.

All proceeds from the breakfast will go to Palmetto Health Foundation for the Bosom Buddies Fund to assist women with post-mastectomy bras and other support materials.

For additional information about the breakfast event or sponsorship opportunities, please contact Galena Alford at 803-545-3360.