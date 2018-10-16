Deputies divert traffic following fatal accident in Lexington County

UPDATE (1/3) The vehicles involved in the fatality collision have been removed from the roadway at SC-6/South Lake Drive and I-20 and officers are completing their investigation for reconstruction purposes. pic.twitter.com/lbDY3Vx07t

UPDATE (2/3) – Outbound traffic from the Town of Lexington, SC on South Lake Drive will continue to be diverted onto I-20 until the roadway can be reopened. pic.twitter.com/0o6w8K8H64

UPDATE (3/3) – The inbound lanes into the Town of Lexington continue to be open. Please proceed with caution or seek an alternate route.

South Lake Drive at I-20 should be fully open at approximately 12:30 p.m. pic.twitter.com/oPgVp3NIRX

— Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) October 16, 2018