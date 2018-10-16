Police say 17 year old shooting at street sign strikes and kills man sitting on porch

HODGES, S.C. (AP) – Authorities say a 17-year-old shooting at a street sign ended up striking and killing a man sitting on his porch in South Carolina. Investigators said Eason Gravley was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Wednesday shooting. Greenwood County deputies say the bullet went through the street sign and the woods in front of the victim’s house, hitting 48-year-old Joe Black in the chest as he sat on the porch of his Hodges home with his wife and children.