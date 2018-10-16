SC fifth graders create roller coasters for science

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO) – Students at Caughman Road Elementary School are learning about the science behind roller coasters.

As a class project, fifth-grade students used what they learned about gravity and engineering to build working miniature roller coasters with a marble representing their car.

The students demonstrated the finished products Tuesday (10/16) morning.

They included a pumpkin head ride, gravity force super loop, and creepy halloween ride with skeleton hands.