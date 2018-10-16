Swinney celebrated head coaching anniversary riding roller coaster

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – While Clemson was on bye last weekend, Dabo Swinney said he took time to reflect on the last decade of his life and all that’s changed since he was introduced in the middle of the 2008 season as Clemson’s then interim head coach.

Since moving up from wide receiver’s coach to become the leader of a program that’s since won four ACC Championships and the 2017 College Football Playoff title, Dabo once again has the Tigers in postseason contention.

He spent his off weekend in Ohio for a funeral, but while up north, he visited the amusement park “Cedar Point”. One of their rides, “Top Thrill Dragster”, reaches a peak height of 420 feet and speeds of 120 miles per hour. Swinney described the thrill of enjoying the ride as a way to celebrate the big day in his coaching career.