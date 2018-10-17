AC Flora grad Joseph Charlton named National Punter of the Week

COLUMBIA, S.C. – University of South Carolina junior punter Joseph Charlton has been selected as the National Punter of the Week by the Ray Guy Award committee, it was announced today.

Charlton, a 6-5, 188-pounder from Columbia, punted six times for 304 yards in the Gamecocks’ 26-23 loss to No. 22/22 Texas A&M on Saturday, a 50.7-yard average. Three of his six kicks were inside the 20-yard line and five traveled 50 yards or more, with a long of 61 yards. The Gamecocks averaged 48.2-net yards per punt in the contest.

Charlton has punted 77 times in his career for a 44.0-yard average, the best mark in school history for punters with at least 75 attempts.