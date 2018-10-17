Gas deployed to end standoff with barricaded suspect in Lexington

LEXINGTON, SC (WOLO) – A suspect who had barricaded himself inside a Lexington home for five hours has been arrested by police.

Lexington Police officers went to the home on the 200 block of Coventry Drive to around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday (10/17) to arrest Matthew Johns, 28, for warrants of Failure to Stop for Blue Lights, Driving Under Suspension, Reckless Driving and Leaving the Scene of a Collision.

According to LPD, officers spoke to people outside the home who said Johns was inside. Officers tried to call Johns but had no response.

Hostage negotiators talked with the 28-year-old unsuccessfully for nearly five hours. He was reportedly not hostile, just refused to come out.

Crisis team negotiators have finally been able to reach the barricades suspect, 28 to Matthew Johns by phone. @abc_columbia remains on the scene and will bring you updates when available. https://t.co/wucNpZS7m1 — Rochelle Dean ABC News (@RochelleDean) October 17, 2018

According to the Police Chief, the emergency services team deployed gas to apprehend Johns.

Johns was not injured and will be booked on the previous charges at the Lexington County Jail.

The residential area around the home had been blocked off but the Chief said it had since been reopened.