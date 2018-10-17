Will Muschamp updates injury status of Gamecock defensive lineman DJ Wonnum

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Will Muschamp’s call-in show Wednesday night, the third-year South Carolina football coach updated the injury status of defensive lineman DJ Wonnum.

Wonnum, who’s been out since the opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1, is expected to play against Tennessee on Oct. 27, according to Muschamp.

“Based on watching him run around a little bit, you can’t trust him. He’ll lie to you and tell you he feels good,” Muschamp said. “I think he’ll be ready to go, hopefully, on Sunday, so that’s a good shot in the arm.”

USC hosts Tennessee Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.