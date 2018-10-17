Will Muschamp updates injury status of Gamecock defensive lineman DJ Wonnum

Mike Gillespie,

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — On Will Muschamp’s call-in show Wednesday night, the third-year South Carolina football coach updated the injury status of defensive lineman DJ Wonnum.

Wonnum, who’s been out since the opener against Coastal Carolina on Sept. 1, is expected to play against Tennessee on Oct. 27, according to Muschamp.

“Based on watching him run around a little bit, you can’t trust him. He’ll lie to you and tell you he feels good,” Muschamp said. “I think he’ll be ready to go, hopefully, on Sunday, so that’s a good shot in the arm.”

USC hosts Tennessee Oct. 27 at 7:30 p.m.

 

Categories: Local Sports, Sports, USC Gamecocks
Share

Related

Zion Williamson’s name mentioned in college ...
WATCH: Jackie Bradley, Steve Pearce recap win over...
AC Flora grad Joseph Charlton named National Punte...
Chris Silva named preseason First-Team All-SEC by ...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android