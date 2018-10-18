Richland Co. man charged with attempted murder in shooting

West Columbia, SC (WOLO) — The West Columbia Police Department have arrested 37 year old Antonio Eugene Williams and charged him with an attempted murder police say took place October 16th.

According to authorities, Williams was involved in a verbal altercation with another person when the incident when it turned physical with another man before police say he shot the man twice before running from the scene in the 400 block of Meeting Street.

Howell has been charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm during a violent crime. The suspect remains behind bars in the Lexington County Detention Center.