Top high school basketball teams to compete at York County tournament

Visit York County is partnering with Phenom Hoops to host the inaugural Visit York County Battle at the Rock basketball showcase on November 30 and December 1, 2018 at Nation Ford High School (1400 A O Jones Blvd., Fort Mill, SC 29715). The showcase will feature two nights of the premier high school basketball teams in the country. Tickets are now for sale online for all three sessions of the showcase at https://www.battleattherock.com/tickets/.

Phenom Hoops runs nationally recognized basketball events throughout the region and partners with first-class organizations to host the tournaments. The Visit York County Battle at the Rock basketball showcase will feature many of the best players from around the country.

2018 Battle at the Rock Schedule

Friday, November 30th @ Nation Ford

Session 1

Game 1 @ 6:00pm (Northwood Temple vs Gray Collegiate)

Game 2 @ 7:30pm (York Preparatory Academy vs Porter Gaud)

Game 3 @ 9:00pm (IMG Academy vs United Faith Christian Academy)

Saturday, December 1st @ Nation Ford

Session 2

Game 4 @ 10:00am (York Comprehensive High School vs Lower Richland High School)

Game 5 @ 11:30pm (Byrnes High School vs Oak Hill Academy Red)

Game 6 @ 1:00pm (Irmo High School vs Miller School)

Game 7 @ 2:30pm (Northwestern High School vs Northwood Temple)

Session 3

Game 8 @ 4:30pm (Rock Hill High School vs Northside Christian Academy)

Game 9 @ 6:00pm (Nation Ford High School vs Porter Gaud)

Game 10 @ 7:30pm (Oak Hill Academy vs Dorman High School)

Game 11 @ 9:00pm (Christ School vs IMG Academy)

Local Teams Participating:

Rock Hill High School: Rock Hill, SC

Northwestern High School: Rock Hill, SC

Nation Ford High School: Fort Mill, SC

York Comprehensive High School: York, SC

York Preparatory Academy: Rock Hill, SC

United Faith Christian Academy: Charlotte, NC

Northside Christian Academy: Charlotte, NC

Featured Games:

Nation Ford High School vs Porter Gaud: Featuring 5A quarterfinalist Nation Ford and Porter Gaud’s Josiah James, the top point guard in the country

Northwestern High School vs Northwood Temple: Northwood Temple will feature top prospect and Louisville commit Josh Nickelberry

IMG Academy vs United Faith Christian Academy: One of the top Charlotte high schools that has several Division I prospects will play national powerhouse IMG Academy

Oak Hill Academy vs Dorman High School: One of the top if the top high school teams in the country Oak Hill Academy will play the 5A back to back SC state champion Dorman High School. Oak Hill Academy will feature the top player in the country, Cole Anthony. Dorman will feature two top prospects in the state of South Carolina, PJ Hall and Myles Tate.

For more information, please log on to https://www.battleattherock.com/.