Highway widening project will create more room for motorists

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — South Carolina is working on making more room for your commute on two of the busiest highways in the state so your ride is a little smoother.

The Charleston Post and Courier reports the State Transportation Commission voted to begin plans to widen parts of I-95 and I-26. The projects are expected to cost a total of three billion dollars once complete.

What will you get with that money? The plan calls for an additional lane on 95 between US 17 and the Georgia line.

26 would go to three lanes between Columbia and Charleston.