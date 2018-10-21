Bedbugs found inside offices at South Carolina courthouse

Alexis Frazier,

YORK, S.C. (AP) — Bedbugs have been found inside a South Carolina courthouse.

Solicitor Kevin Brackett told The Herald of Rock Hill that the bugs were found in the public defender’s office on the first floor and the prosecutors’ offices on the second floor. They are on the same end of the building.

Employees were kept out of the offices until special heating instruments could be brought in to kill the bedbugs.

Brackett says prosecutors worked out of conference rooms, a law library and a jury room while awaiting the exterminators.

 

Categories: Local News, News, State
Share

Related

2 teens face charges of threatening to ‘shoo...
Six people shot near Jacksonville Jaguars stadium ...
Man accused of shooting 5-year-old girl in Charles...
VIDEO: Lakers, Rockets players brawl in Los Angele...

To get alerts for breaking news, download the ABC Columbia News App for iPhone or Android