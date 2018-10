Blythewood’s Williams breaks down big Clemson win over NC State

CLEMSON, S.C. (WOLO) – Columbia native and Blythewood alum Jalen Williams recorded his first interception of the season in Clemson’s impressive 41-7 win over NC State Saturday.

The senior linebacker breaks down his big day and what the message was from his coaches all week leading into a game that has given his Tigers trouble across the last three years of his collegiate career.