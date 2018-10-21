Inmate escapes from Palmer Pre- Release Center in Florence

Police are searching for an inmate who escaped from Palmer Pre Release Center in Florence County around 4:30 am Sunday, according to a news release from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

Layquan Patrick Hanley is sentenced to 7 years in prison for kidnapping.

He was in a minimum level security facility.

Hanley is 27 years old, 5’7″ tall, with black hair, brown eyes and weighs 156 lbs., according to the S.C. Department of Corrections.

If you have any information about Hanley’s whereabouts call (877) 349-2130 or 9-1-1.