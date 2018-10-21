Man accused of shooting 5-year-old girl in Charleston turns himself in

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Police say the man responsible for shooting a 5-year-old girl in the leg, has turned himself into authorities.

Jimmy Deandre Henderson, 31, surrendered to Charleston Police Thursday around 5:30 p.m. at police headquarters.

Henderson was charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

He is being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center.

The arrests stem from a shooting Thursday night, October 18th at Ashley Arms Apartment at 1100 Crull Drive.

Police responded to the apartment complex around 9:30 p.m. where a 5-year-old girl was shot in the leg.

Authorities say the young girl was walking with an adult in a breezeway of the apartment complex to another apartment when the shot came through the door of an adjacent apartment and struck her in the leg.

A male and a female exited the apartment where the shot was fired and checked on the victim.

The female remained on scene and the male left before police arrived.

The five-year-old victim, was transported to MUSC with a non-life-threatening injury.

