Multiple injuried after floor collapses at clubhouse in Clemson

Alexis Frazier,

Clemson, S.C. (WLOS) — Multiple people are injured after the floor collapses in Clemson, S.C. It happened at the clubhouse of ‘The Woodlands of Clemson’.

The clubhouse was being rented for a private party. The Clemson City Police Department received call at 12:30 am. Once on scene, they saw that the first floor collapsed into the basement of the building.

Video from Twitter shows the moments the floor falls through.

30 people were transported to area hospitals. No one was found pinned under the floor. At this time, there is no knowledge of any life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating.

 

