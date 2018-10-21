Two Florence Sheriff’s deputies released from hospital

Alexis Frazier,

FLORENCE, S.C. (WCIV) — Florence County Sheriff’s deputies Arie Davis and Sarah Miller were released from Carolinas Hospital System Friday.

Seven officers were shot.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died in the shooting.

Dozens of law enforcement officers from across the county gave the deputies a special escort as they’re heading to a rehabilitation center for further recovery.

They were in the hospital for 16 days.

Woman identified in deadly Columbia shooting

