It is neck biting season with the Columbia City Ballet
William Starrett joined Tyler Ryan to talk about this year' Dracula production
COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–For the last twenty-seven years The Columbia City Ballet has presented Dracula: A Ballet with a Bite, and this year William Starrett promises another bitingly good performance.
“We have new music and a whole new cast,” Starrett says about the production that includes two performances, one on Friday and a second on Saturday at the Koger Center.
You can learn more about the show and get ticket information HERE.