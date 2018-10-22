It is neck biting season with the Columbia City Ballet

William Starrett joined Tyler Ryan to talk about this year' Dracula production

COLUMBIA SC (WOLO)–For the last twenty-seven years The Columbia City Ballet has presented Dracula: A Ballet with a Bite, and this year William Starrett promises another bitingly good performance.

“We have new music and a whole new cast,” Starrett says about the production that includes two performances, one on Friday and a second on Saturday at the Koger Center.

You can learn more about the show and get ticket information HERE.