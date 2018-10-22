Sex offenders get Halloween curfew

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — Little ghosts and goblins will be hitting area neighborhoods to get their fill of trick or treats. As you get ready to take your children out to enjoy a night of dressing up and filling their bags with as much candy as they can hold, Governor Henry McMaster says the State is getting prepared as well.

The Department of Probation, parole and Pardon Services says they will make sure Halloween will not be as sweet for sex offenders. According to the Department a curfew will be implemented by way of agent surveillance techniques in all counties in throughout the state of South Carolina.

The curfew will be in effect from 5:30pm to 9pm Halloween day and will apply to anyone under the supervision for sex offense. Officials say this does not apply to all registered sex offenders. This will only apply to sex offenders who are required to be under supervision for a sex offense. Those individuals have been notified that they are not to have their porch lights on, are not allowed to give out candy, and can not participate in Halloween parties or carnivals. Officials say anyone who this applies to are not allowed to leave their homes during the curfew hours.

If you would like to check the location of sex offenders in your neighborhood, the State Law Enforcement Division has a website where you can do just that. All you have to do it click on the following link to find out more.

http://scor.sled.sc.gov/ConditionsOfUse.Aspx