Lexington man sentenced to 40 years in prison for domestic violence

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Twenty-nine-year-old, Derrick Slight was sentenced to 40 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and killing his 33-year-old girlfriend Marquita Mobley in November of 2017.

According to reports, Slight and Mobley were having an argument in a bedroom of their apartment when Sligh pulled a handgun and shot Mobley, which severely wounded her and she fell to the floor.

Then, Sligh left the room and shot Mobley’s brother, Jirmane, 29, paralyzing him. After shooting multiple rounds at Jirmane Mobley, Sligh returned to the bedroom and shot Mobley again, this time killing her.

Investigators determined that Sligh fired all 12 rounds form his handgun during the incident.

Mobley’s 10-year-old son was in the home at the time, and called 911.

Under SC law, Sligh is not eligible for parole until the murder sentence is served in its entirety. Sligh pleaded guilty to an additional charge of attempted murder for shooting Jirmane Mobley and has a concurrent sentence of 30 years in prison.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety conducted the investigation, with assistance from SLED. Eleventh Circuit Solicitor, Rick Hubbard said “We continue our efforts to curtail domestic abuse and aggressively prosecute these crimes of violence.” Hubbard added “An often overlooked aspect of domestic violence is its direct impact on children living in the home.”