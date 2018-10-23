Will Muschamp trolls Tennessee, Vols clock operator

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — Will Muschamp addressed the media Tuesday afternoon at Williams-Brice Stadium ahead of last year’s game against Tennessee, and naturally, last year’s game against the Vols came up.

“It will be a great environment here on Saturday night,” Muschamp said. “I don’t know who’s keeping the clock. They ran about 12 plays in three seconds last year. Unusual.”

Tennessee ran three plays in the final nine seconds late in the game against USC last season. With one final second on the clock, Tennessee got one final play off, though there was some controversy about whether UT actually got the play off in time.

Regardless, USC made a goal line stand and walked away with a 15-9 win.

The Gamecocks host Tennessee at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.