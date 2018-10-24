Another chance to win millions

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — While one lucky ticket holder in Simpsonville is sitting pretty with a nearly 1.6 billion dollar prize, there have been some others who haven’t made off too bad here in the Palmetto State when it comes to striking it rich.

According to SC Education Lottery there have this may be the first Mega Millions Jackpot won in South Carolina, but is not the first big prize to be won in the State. Since 2003 there have been seven Power Ball Jackpot winners in South Carolina including three right here in the Midlands.

Below is a closer look at where some of the other big winners hit winning numbers that have changed their lives.

5/7/03 $88.7 Million

Fort Mill

Fort Mill 12/31/03 $221.5 Million

Clover

Clover 6/26/04 $65.8 Million

Townville

Townville 4/04/07 $15 Million Florence

05/17/08 $35.3 Million

West Columbia

West Columbia 8/19/09 $259.9 Million

Columbia

Columbia 9/18/13 $399.4 Million

Lexington

And even though the Mega Millions dollar jackpot is no longer up for grabs, you still have a chance to get your hands on some big money. The Powerball drawing is tonight (Wednesday 10/24) and if you pick the right numbers you could have a crack at the estimated 620 million dollar jackpot. We will have all of those numbers for you tonight on ABC Columbia News at 11, Live from Main and Gervais. Good Luck!