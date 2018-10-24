Historic Mega Millions Jackpot Won In Simpsonville

SIMPSONVILLE, S.C. (WOLO)– A very lucky person in South Carolina has the winning Mega Millions ticket. The excitement was buzzing at the KC Mart where the $1.5 billion dollar Mega Millions jackpot ticket was sold.

Janice Curtis, the Mayor of Simpsonville said it was “off the chart crazy. For it to happen here in Simpsonville, I am just elated.”

This win is record breaking for many reasons. It’s the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever and it is the first mega millions jackpot to be won in South Carolina.

CJ Patel owns KC Mart, the convenience store that sold the billion dollar ticket. He has owned the store for three years, and never thought he would get a phone call at 5 a.m. telling him one of his stores sold the winning ticket.

“Never thought of it. Never ever. Because South Carolina never had a big winner like this. This is the first time,” Patel said.

Whoever has that lucky ticket is not the only one winning. Patel’s store will get $50,000 dollars, the state will get more than $60 million dollars in taxes from sales in this particular run of Mega Millions… and for every dollar spent on a Mega Millions ticket, about 43 cents is given to the South Carolina Education fund.

“It is a big big win for S.C. for its players, for its retailers, and more importantly, for its education,” Tony Cooper, the Chief Operating Officer for the SC Lottery, said.

If you are that lucky person everyone is hoping they know, state lottery officials say to make sure you take your time to get everything in order before you claim the cash.

“We’d like to say to you, take a deep breath. Put that ticket in a secure location. Consult with a trusted advisor,” Cooper said.

The person or persons who have the winning ticket in hand has 180 days to claim that ticket, and you can remain anonymous.