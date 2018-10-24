Testimony begins in former Columbia Representatives trial

Alondra De La Rosa,

Columbia, S.C. (WOLO) – Testimony began Tuesday in the trial of former Columbia Representative Jamie Harrison.

The former Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee was indicted last year on two counts of misconduct in office and criminal conspiracy.

Records indicate Harrison was a public official at the same time he was working for an influential Columbia political business consultant, Richard Quinn.

SLED officers took the stand to report their findings.

Categories: News, State
