The Best Girlfriends Ever honors awards celebrates young female leaders

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – Join ABC Columbia’s Curtis Wilson as he talks with a local author about The Best Girlfriends Ever Honors Awards.

Curtis spoke with the author and illustrator of the book, “The Best Girlfriends Ever,” Stephanie Gives-Winckler, about the event.

Winckler says the event brings awareness to the disorder Rett Syndrome that affects the lives of girls in the most debilitating way.

The event also honors young women who give back to their community and raise money for the International Rett Syndrome Foundation.

The awards event will take place Saturday, October 27th, at the LTW Premier Rental Hall on 7201 Parklane Rd, Suite C in Columbia.

The ceremony starts at 1 p.m.

For more information on the event, please click here.