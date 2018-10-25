Florence deputy released from rehab

Florence Co., S.C. (WPDE)– The Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy who was wounded in a shootout earlier this month has been released from a rehabilitation center.

Florence County Sheriff’s Deputy Arie Davis is now recovering at home after being released from an rehabilitation center, where she was recovering from injuries suffered in a shootout on Oct. 3, according to Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone.

Nurses and staff members at the rehabilitation center, fellow deputies and family members were all on hand Wednesday to see Davis leave the facility. She was given an escort home by her fellow deputies at the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

Davis had been in the hospital for 16 days and a rehabilitation center for six days after being shot in the line of duty.

She was wounded in the leg. Her father said doctors initially told them they wouldn’t be able to save her limb, but miraculously, they saved it.

Seven officers were shot. Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway, 52, died on scene in the shooting.

Florence County Investigator 36-year-old Farrah Turner died Monday evening after being in the hospital since the shooting.

Florence County Deputy Sarah Miller was released from the hospital last Friday and continues to recover at home.

Florence police officers Brian Hart and Travis Scott are also recovering at home.

Florence Police Sgt. Scott Williamson is recovering at a medical facility in Georgia for additional treatment, according to Lt. Mike Brandt with Florence police.

Officials said the officers may be healing from their physical wounds but have a long road ahead of them in trying to come to terms with what happened.