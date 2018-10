Former Gamecock Justin Smoak named finalist for AL Gold Glove Award

Former Gamecock and current Blue Jays first baseman Justin Smoak has been named a finalist for an American League Gold Glove Award.

Smoak played 134 games at first this past season, with a 99.9 fielding percentage.

The USC great is going up against Oakland’s Matt Olson and Boston’s Mitch Moreland for the award, which is presented each season to the nation’s best fielder at each position.